MILAN, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) seemingly unstoppable progression is facing headwinds. Shares in the 413 billion euro luxury behemoth fell 4% on Wednesday after it failed to wow investors with its earnings, depressing Europe’s stock market. The owner of Dior, Tiffany and Givenchy reported a sound 17% organic sales growth to 42.2 billion euros in the first half of 2023, slightly better than expected. Yet investors balked at the 1% second quarter sales contraction in the United States - which represents about a quarter of total revenue - as inflation worries cooled shoppers’ appetite for expensive items. That’s a sharp reversal for a region which last year had been a major growth engine for Bernard Arnault’s group and for the entire bling segment.

LVMH’s conglomerate model, which spans over 70 brands, has so far proven resilient to crises. Despite a drop in 2020 due to global pandemic lockdowns, first-half sales have recovered and are up some 70% since 2019. Meanwhile operating profit for the same period has more than doubled to 11.6 billion euros. Yet, even LVMH may struggle to offset U.S. weakness if cracks appear elsewhere. The all-important Mainland China market, which made up a fifth of global personal luxury sales in 2021, is a potential worry. Sector analysts predict a bumper year after the Chinese high-end domestic market contracted by 10% in 2022. Yet, a recent Politburo meeting took a significantly dimmer view of China’s economic prospects, raising expectations of government stimulus. Slow demand both in the U.S. and China would test LVMH’s diversified model. (By Lisa Jucca)

