













NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lyft (LYFT.O) shares skidded 35% on Friday morning after the company reported dismal quarterly results. That plunge, and mounting losses, show how far the $4 billion ride-sharing firm is falling behind main rival Uber Technologies (UBER.N). It’s hard to see how Lyft could catch up in a way that doesn’t penalize shareholders even more.

The company led by Logan Green said on Thursday it will cut prices, even though it is already in the red. Lyft’s net loss of nearly $600 million in the fourth quarter was twice what it lost a year earlier. The first three months of this year look even worse. Lyft believes it can achieve between $5 million and $15 million in adjusted EBITDA, approximately $60 million short of what analysts were penciling in, according to Refinitiv.

Uber looks very different. On Wednesday, the $69 billion company said its mobility unit, which is essentially ride-sharing, notched up adjusted EBITDA of $655 million in the fourth quarter, a nearly eight-fold increase. Uber also has a huge food delivery business, unlike Lyft. Meanwhile, Uber’s share of the U.S. ride-sharing market is 70% versus Lyft’s 30%, reckons MoffettNathanson.

Lyft is now in a difficult position. Uber dominates ride-sharing because it has five times as many monthly active drivers and couriers as Lyft. And assuming customers just want to get from A to B quickly, safely and cheaply, that leaves Lyft with only three levers it can crank: cut costs, lure drivers with better rates, or engage in splashy marketing. Yet Uber can do all that as well, and with way more firepower. No wonder investors think two is a crowd.

CONTEXT NEWS

Lyft reported on Feb. 9 that fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $970 million. The ride-sharing firm recorded a quarterly net loss of $588 million compared to a net loss of $283 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company’s forecast for the first quarter, of adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, is below analysts’ estimates at the time of $81 million, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Lyft fell 35% in morning trading on Feb. 10, to $10.43.

Lyft rival Uber Technologies reported on Feb. 8 that fourth-quarter revenue increased 49% to $8.6 billion. Its earnings fell 33% to $595 million.

