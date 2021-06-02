Macau’s eager gamblers offer glimpse of the future

Betting revenue in the world’s largest gambling hub recovered to 10.5 billion pataca ($1.3 billion) in May, the highest this year and close to 40% of May 2019’s total. That suggests punters are keen to revive their vices. Unlike Las Vegas, China’s gamblers lacked legal alternatives such as online wagering during lockdown.

There are other signs good times will return. Hotels were jam-packed during China’s week-long public holiday at the beginning of May: SJM Holdings (0880.HK) reported 99% occupancy at one resort. Shoppers brought first-quarter retail sales close to 2019 levels.

That’s not to say the house will always win in 2021. SJM and rivals like Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) and Wynn Macau (1128.HK) are waiting to hear when Hong Kongers will be allowed back to their baccarat. Another Covid-19 outbreak forced the local government to re-impose quarantine on visitors from neighbouring Guangdong.

Casino stocks are up on average just 3.4% so far this year. But bold investor bets may be rewarded. (By Katrina Hamlin)

