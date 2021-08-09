Macquarie goes fishing in UK water dregs

A surfer leaves the water on Brighton beach as Storm Angus passes southern Britain, November 20, 2016.

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Macquarie is poking around in murky British waters. The Australian bank’s infrastructure management arm on Monday bought a majority stake in Southern Water for 1 billion pounds as part of a recapitalisation that will dilute existing owners, including UBS Asset Management and Hermes Investment Management.

The company, which serves the counties of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, has a patchy history. It recently paid a 90 million pound penalty, the sector’s biggest, for dumping sewage in rivers and off coasts. Macquarie is pledging to cut Southern’s debt, beef up governance, invest in new infrastructure and adopt a “zero tolerance” policy to pollution.

Assuming Macquarie takes a 62% equity stake, its investment – including debt - values Southern at less than 110% of its regulatory capital value, a metric used to value British water companies, according to a Breakingviews calculation. Rival Pennon (PNN.L) trades at a nearly 40% premium, according to RBC analysts. Macquarie is not paying a steep price, but it probably faces a long wait for a decent return. (By Neil Unmack)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok