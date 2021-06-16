Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Macron’s 2030 EU tech push is oddly modest

2 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers an address to French startups at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emmanuel Macron, like most European policymakers, wants the bloc to have more technology giants. The French president on Tuesday laid down a target of 10 companies worth at least 100 billion euros by 2030 read more . It’s oddly modest.

The bloc already has two, in 243 billion euro Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML (ASML.AS) and 148 billion euro corporate IT specialist SAP (SAPG.DE). Payments group Adyen (ADYEN.AS) and industrial software maker Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA) are close at 58 billion euros and 52 billion euros respectively. Simply grow the current crop of regional tech companies by 10% annually and there would be six 100 billion euro-plus groups by 2030. In other words, the bloc could get most of the way to Macron’s target without state help.

Why not aim for 20 or 30 behemoths, and pick sectors where governments could help? Europe last year raked in 40% of all capital invested globally in rounds of less than $5 million, compared with America’s 35%, Atomico reckons. Venture investors see the region’s potential. So should Macron. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mortgage IPO comes out swinging Down Under read more

Mizuho executives take pointless pay cuts read more

Corporate America blowback read more

U.S. and EU bury trade hatchet in China’s back read more

SoFi lands a Wall Street internship read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:39 AM UTCGlobal Britain’s winners and losers take shape

Australia’s main export to the United Kingdom used to be melodramatic soap operas like “Neighbours”. That could be about to change. Britain’s trade deal with its fellow Commonwealth member, announced in outline on Tuesday, is its first new accord since leaving the European Union. The terms give a sense of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s priorities, and his weak negotiating position.

BreakingviewsMacron’s 2030 EU tech push is oddly modest
BreakingviewsMortgage IPO comes out swinging Down Under
BreakingviewsChina’s Didi is less Grab, more Uber
BreakingviewsMizuho executives take pointless pay cuts