LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After three years of record growth fuelled by soaring post-pandemic demand, supply chain bottlenecks and higher prices, the shipping industry is having a reality check. Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has warned of a prolonged downturn as it reckons global container volumes will fall by as much as 4% this year, instead of the 2.5% it expected. Boss Vincent Clerc has so far managed to limit the pain. Second-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations. The $34 billion company still had to stomach a 40% revenue contraction between April and June. EBITDA dropped 72% as customers such as Walmart (WMT.N), Nike (NKE.N) and Unilever (ULVR.L) cut their inventories. That's in line with French rival CMA CGM, whose EBITDA dropped 73% in the same quarter.

Maersk had 16 consecutive quarters of earnings growth up to September. It is now starting to feel the squeeze, with average freight rates cut by half in the second quarter. To navigate the downturn, the 119-year-old company may need to challenge its conservative stance on dealmaking. Arch rival and privately-owned Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is deploying cash reserves on acquisitions to diversify away from container shipping. Maersk also needs to strengthen its logistics and services unit, where organic revenue fell 19%, dragged down by lower retail demand, particularly in North America. Last year's purchases of Pilot and LF Logistics helped prop up the division, but Maersk needs to invest more.

Clerc is hoping to reassure investors by improving his annual EBITDA forecasts, now ranging between $9.5 and $11 billion, and lowering capex. But without a diversification strategy, he risks navigating rough seas without a compass. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

