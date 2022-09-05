Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Western Sichuan in China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It had earlier assessed it was 6.5.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) EMSC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.