Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Man Group looks cheap

2 minute read

A broker looks at a graph on his computer screen in London, Britain January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK fund manager Man Group (EMG.L) is having a good year. The London-based company said on Thursday that its assets under management rose to a record $135 billion in June and reported pre-tax profit of $280 million in the six-month period, surpassing the total for all of 2020 of $179 million. Rebounding markets and winning bets, which boost performance fees, have helped. But Man is also surfing longer-term trends: as interest rates collapse, pension funds and other investors are pouring money into hedge funds and absolute return funds as alternatives to bonds.

Shares rose 2% after the results, but that still undervalues the company. Man is trading at just over 10 times this year’s earnings, according to Refinitiv estimates, a discount to the sector average of around 14. Shareholders struggle to value performance fees, which made up over 40% of Man’s core revenues in the first half of the year. Man is putting its money where its mouth is: the company announced another $100 million share buyback. If its winning streak continues, that will be a good trade. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

BHP falls into cash-burning Ring of Fire read more

Dueling grill makers serve their IPOs rare read more

Singapore’s GIC looks for lab rat liquidity read more

Just Eat Takeaway’s activist has a full plate read more

Duolingo IPO valuation doesn’t translate read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 5:12 AM UTCChina makes market tea leaves very hard to read

Chinese stocks are having their Wile E. Coyote moment. An unrelenting stream of crackdowns out of Beijing has finally prompted investors to look down and realise they’re over the cliff’s edge, plummeting into bear-market territory. Some sectors have been spared, but only the truly daring will venture into riskier areas now.

BreakingviewsBHP falls into cash-burning Ring of Fire
BreakingviewsTech giants’ next acquisition could be themselves
BreakingviewsDueling grill makers serve their IPOs rare
BreakingviewsIMF skims over non-viral risks to global economy