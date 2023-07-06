LONDON, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Man Group (EMG.L) is getting into the hot private credit market, by buying a majority stake in lender Varagon Capital Partners for $183 million. It’s the UK alternative asset manager’s largest acquisition since its takeover of Numeric in 2014.

Private credit, which involves managers like Ares Management (ARES.N) or Blackstone (BX.N) making bilateral loans to mostly private equity buyouts, has been one of the hottest areas in fixed income. Low rates encouraged investors to hunt for yield, and has seen mainstream managers like T. Rowe Price (TROW.O)join the fray. However, it may face choppy waters now as high interest rates trigger defaults. That also makes it a good time to buy into the sector, if you can find the right manager. Varagon, which specialises in mid-market buyouts, has a strong record: its loans have suffered an annualised default rate of just 0.05% since 2014, versus the 1.6% average in the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index.

One wrinkle: over half of Varagon’s client commitments come from just three insurers including AIG who were its owners and are now selling out. They will be rewarded with further payments if they extend their commitments, and Man hopes to use its network to broaden Varagon’s investor base. Overall, after factoring in Varagon’s management’s 23% stake, the deal values the whole group at $250 million, equivalent to about 2% of Varagon’s nearly $12 billion of assets under management. Given private credit managers like Fortress have traded at more than double that multiple, it looks like a relatively savvy deal. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Supreme Court knocks Fed diversity goal down a peg read more

Europe’s biggest IPO prudently tests the water read more

Italy’s hottest financial saga gets new twist read more

China plays it safe with new central bank chief read more

KKR wins $2 bln bidding war the old-fashioned way read more

Editing by Aimee Donnellan and Streisand Neto















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.