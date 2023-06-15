Man United sale heads into messy added time: podcast
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Premier League soccer club is in the final stages of a tense bidding war. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate the merits of offers from a Qatari suitor and chemicals tycoon Jim Ratcliffe, and what options minority investors face if they are shut out.
