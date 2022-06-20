The De Nora logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - De Nora’s (IPO-DENR.MI) bold IPO ambitions just took a cold shower. The Italian group of hydrogen components, electrodes and water treatments has set the price for its planned market listing at between 2.7 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros. That’s a reduction of at least 27% from earlier expectations of at least 4.5 billion euros built on Europe’s increasing need for clean energy.

The price range reflects that Europe’s leading shares are off nearly a tenth in two weeks. Expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame roaring inflation and fears of a recession are making investors warier of holding high-growth stocks that have yet to deliver on future promises. Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Friday postponed its listing of hydrogen subsidiary Nucera, in which De Nora holds a 34% stake.

De Nora, whose hydrogen components division might contribute only around 10% of total sales this year, may be persevering because it already secured backing for about 40% of the shares it plans to sell. And the world’s long-term need for carbon-neutral fuels remains. The risk is that management winds up pulling the IPO anyway, or gives investors an overly cheap way into the low-carbon future. (By Lisa Jucca)

