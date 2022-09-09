LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Philip Morris International (PM.N) has reason to dig deeper to snag a Swedish nicotine pouch maker. Chief Executive Jacek Olczak needs to get 90% of shareholders to approve the $16 billion acquisition of Swedish Match (SWMA.ST), but recent developments have not been working in his favour. U.S. activist Elliott Investment Management upped its stake to 5% and is now the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, Olczak has extended the deadline for his 106 Swedish crown per share offer to Oct. 21 after fewer than 1% of investors accepted it.

Olczak could always lower the acceptance threshold to, say, 50%. Yet that risks a lengthy battle with activists, and may limit his ability to benefit from using Swedish Match’s distribution network. Besides, his quarry’s fortunes have improved since the deal was announced. Rising inflation may encourage smokers to buy cheaper chewing tobacco products: the average cost of a packet of cigarettes is $8, whereas a can of Swedish Match’s Zyn pouches fetches just $4. U.S. consumers helped Swedish Match’s sales to rise 23% in the quarter ending June, beating analyst expectations. Swedish Match shares are now trading at 108.35 crowns, suggesting Olczak will have to take one more draw. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Buried bad coal deal may yet resurface read more

ECB’s panicky hike risks smothering growth read more

Lapsed bid puts spotlight on Darktrace woes read more

Melrose makes apt swerve on fixer-upper model read more

GM’s China ambitions take an ill-timed detour read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.