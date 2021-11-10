Martin Sorrell’s ad group gets profitability whack

Martin Sorrell attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a dizzying rise, S4 Capital (SFOR.L) is feeling the pinch of market disappointment. Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising group, set up after his defenestration from WPP (WPP.L), on Wednesday said third-quarter net revenue rose 42% on a like-for-like basis, beating its increased 40% guidance. But it also took the risk of saying it would invest some of its EBITDA margin in growth read more . The thought of lower profitability had investors reaching for the remote – S4 shares plunged as much as 12%.

That’s the 4 billion pound group’s biggest market fall since March 2020. But at least it didn’t come from a top-line miss. If S4’s investment means it can keep signing new clients, especially its deep-pocketed “whopper” ones, it’s likely to retain its chunky premium over established rivals WPP and Publicis (PUBP.PA). Even after Wednesday’s fall, it’s still trading at close to 60 times 2021 earnings, according to Refinitiv. WPP trades at less than 15. Sorrell’s startup remains an ad for an industry shakeup . (By Dasha Afanasieva)

