













MILAN, March 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Maserati says it wants to be more profitable before considering a spinoff from 52 billion euro parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI). That is sensible. The Italian sports car brand returned to the black in 2021 after a period of losses. But at 8.7% of revenue, Maserati’s 2022 operating margin was less than half the 18% of larger German rival Porsche (P911_p.DE) and about a third of luxury peer Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) 24%. Chief Executive Davide Grasso promised on Tuesday to boost Maserati’s margins to 15% in the next 12 months. But given its frayed history, this would be too little and too soon to really whet investors’ appetite.

Grasso said the company will only consider a separation from Stellantis after hiking the margin to 20%, a goal it plans to achieve by 2029-2030, implying a listing is still years away. But assume Maserati were to treble sales to 75,000 units by 2025, a target the company touted in 2020, taking revenue to perhaps 6.7 billion euros, and hit the 20% margin target in that year. It could then already fetch a whopping 15 billion euros if valued at an 11 times 2025 EBIT multiple, in line with Porsche. That would make a spinoff meaningful for Stellantis, giving Grasso reason to step on the gas. (By Lisa Jucca)

