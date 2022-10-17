













LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In his fourth day on the job, Britain’s new finance minister has passed his first test. Jeremy Hunt seems to have convinced investors that he is the safe pair of hands needed to reverse the United Kingdom out of the financial turmoil triggered by his predecessor and Prime Minister Liz Truss. But short-term financial calm may come at the expense of future political trouble.

The fiscal U-turn Hunt outlined on Monday was unprecedented, reneging both in detail and spirit on the policies unveiled by former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng just over three weeks ago. Gone are lower taxes for companies and people on higher incomes. A previous plan to lower the bottom tax rate to 19% from 20% is also gone “indefinitely”. By the tax year ending in April 2027 this should help the government claw back 32 billion pounds of the 45 billion pounds a year Kwarteng and Truss had planned. Also gone, at least for now, is the fiction that tax cuts pay for themselves. The United Kingdom, Hunt insisted, “will always pay its way”.

But Hunt went further. He also announced that the government’s energy support package, which aims to shield households and businesses from the worst consequences of high global energy prices, will only last until April next year in its current form. Beyond that, the scheme, which the government had estimated might cost some 60 billion pounds over six months, will become less generous.

The economic message went down well with its intended audience. The pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar while yields on 10-year UK government bonds declined by nearly 45 basis points. But they remain at 12-year highs, suggesting that the UK has much to do to regain credibility with global investors.

The political damage wreaked by “Trussonomics” will be even harder to unwind. Hunt made it clear he will have to make “difficult decisions” on raising taxes and cutting spending. The government’s attempt to impose fiscal discipline is unlikely to pass through parliament unchallenged, especially while its leader is a prime minister who has torched most her authority in her first month in charge. It’s also hard to see the austere message doing much to revive the Conservative Party’s dismal poll ratings. At best, Hunt has bought the current government some time.

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Oct. 17 reversed nearly all of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s so-called mini-budget that had sparked market turmoil, and reined in a vast energy subsidy plan, saying the country needed to rebuild investor confidence.

Hunt said changes to planned tax cuts would raise 32 billion pounds ($36 billion) every year, compared with the growth plan laid out by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in September.

Government spending cuts will also be required to narrow a hole in public finances that the Sunday Times reported was as big as 72 billion pounds ($81 billion).

“I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long-term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth,” Hunt said in a televised video clip. “But growth requires confidence and stability, and the United Kingdom will always pay its way.”

Hunt said a government subsidy to cap consumers’ energy bills, originally set to last two years, would only remain in place until April 2023. He said the Treasury would review the scheme to ensure it was targeted for those in need.

The pound was trading at $1.129, up 1%, at 1100 GMT on Oct. 17. Yields on 10-year UK government bonds fell by 36 basis points to 3.97%.

Hunt will still deliver a fuller medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on Oct. 31, alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury said.

