Mastercard’s India slip is not too badly timed

A shopkeeper swipes a customer's debit card with the logo of RuPay at an electronics goods store in Kolkata, India October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC14E1512BF0

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is wielding a stick to force financial firms into line. The central bank has banned Mastercard from taking on new customers after failing to comply with rules requiring foreign card networks store Indian data “only in India” read more . It’s reminiscent of a December freeze on new credit-card accounts at $110 billion HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) after repeated technology failures.

It’s a blow to fee income for banks and Mastercard: The holders of the 62.4 million credit cards in India spent more at point of sales in May than debit card users did, even though there are more than 14 times as many of the latter in circulation.

Still, Mastercard’s woes are probably fixable and will only crimp the issuance of new credit cards by Indian banks for a couple of months. And the pain won’t be as bad as before the pandemic: New accounts were growing year-on-year by some 23% in January 2020, but that fell to just 9% in May. It’s not the worst time for Mastercard to slip. (By Una Galani)

