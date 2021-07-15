Breakingviews
Mastercard’s India slip is not too badly timed
MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is wielding a stick to force financial firms into line. The central bank has banned Mastercard from taking on new customers after failing to comply with rules requiring foreign card networks store Indian data “only in India” read more . It’s reminiscent of a December freeze on new credit-card accounts at $110 billion HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) after repeated technology failures.
It’s a blow to fee income for banks and Mastercard: The holders of the 62.4 million credit cards in India spent more at point of sales in May than debit card users did, even though there are more than 14 times as many of the latter in circulation.
Still, Mastercard’s woes are probably fixable and will only crimp the issuance of new credit cards by Indian banks for a couple of months. And the pain won’t be as bad as before the pandemic: New accounts were growing year-on-year by some 23% in January 2020, but that fell to just 9% in May. It’s not the worst time for Mastercard to slip. (By Una Galani)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Bargaining like Beckham produces a solid strike read more
EU lights slow-burning fire under carbon prices read more
Bank of America makes little hay as sun shines read more
Guy Hands tries late entry to housebuilder party read more
Afterpay bulls belatedly get the competition point read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.