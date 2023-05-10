













NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Teamwork makes the dream work. Memory foam bedmaker Tempur Sealy International (TPX.N)agreed to buy rival Mattress Firm in a $4 billion cash-and-stock deal that combines manufacturing and retail. It’s a financially cozy transaction, but only if regulators close their eyes to it.

Tempur’s share price has more than tripled over the past five years, overcoming threats from online interlopers such as Casper Sleep and an explosion in U.S. mattress store openings to some 12,000 by 2019, according to research outfit IBISWorld. Expectations proved too high and demand too low, however. Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Casper, which went public in 2020 with astronomical growth prospects, was taken private at a fraction of its initial public offering price just two years later.

Defying those trends, Tempur kept expanding, partly through acquisitions, but also by focusing on selling wholesale. It commands nearly 40% of the mattress-making market, twice as much as its closest competitor, IBIS says. Tempur’s superior 17% EBITDA margin, nearly double that of Mattress Firm, also helps make a deal stack up. Taxed and capitalized, the $100 million of promised cost savings from the deal equal more than a quarter of Mattress Firm’s equity value, and Tempur will own 83% of the combined company. Boosting Mattress Firm’s operating profitability from 10% to 13% could double those synergy projections.

Merging should help combat tough economic forces, too. People often buy mattresses when they move houses, and higher interest rates are encouraging them to stay put. Plus, rising prices of oil, used in polyurethane foam, and steel for springs, could eat into profit. Customers are also increasingly buying mattresses from Indonesia and Mexico – imports were eight times the size of exports, per IBIS.

Increasingly prickly trustbusters will nevertheless want a look at the union of a formidable supplier and retailer. Because new entrants have struggled to make a sizeable impression on the industry, it could feed into broader consolidation crackdown initiatives. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have targeted these types of mergers. Tempur CEO Scott Thompson said it was only the “early innings” with regulators and suggested litigation might even be necessary.

He has good reasons to gird for a fight. There are plenty of other places to buy beds. Mattress prices are up 20% since March 2020, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, far less than increases across other sorts of manufacturing. Even so, the companies, and Tempur’s shareholders, may have some sleepless nights ahead.

CONTEXT NEWS

Tempur Sealy International said on May 9 it had agreed to buy Mattress Firm in a $4 billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt. It expects to generate $100 million in cost savings from the transaction.

The buyer will retain slightly more than 83% of the combined company while Mattress Firm’s owners will hold the rest.

