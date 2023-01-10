













NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - McDonald’s (MCD.N) ex-boss is in the frying pan. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday issued a fine against the $195 billion fast food chain’s former Chief Executive Stephen Easterbrook for making false and misleading statements that ultimately harmed investors. The decision, while convoluted, is the right outcome.

Easterbrook was fired without cause in November 2019 for having a consensual relationship with an employee while also walking away with his compensation. An internal investigation later found that Easterbrook had relationships with other employees and didn’t tell the truth about them. The $196 billion Big Mac purveyor sued and successfully clawed back Easterbrook’s bounty of over $100 million in compensation. The SEC’s order also dings McDonald’s for not better clarifying why he was dismissed without cause.

The SEC could have direct measures in place to ensure that corporate bosses and those holding them accountable – shareholders and the company’s board – are regularly staying honest. The slap against McDonald’s suggests the company also was not being forthcoming. Still, Easterbrook’s $400,000 fine adds to his pain, and he is also barred from serving as a public officer or director for five years. It’s a solid attempt at deterring other chieftains from telling whoppers. (By Jennifer Saba)

