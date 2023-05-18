













MILAN, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s best-known investment bank is pushing out of its comfort zone. Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), the 8.5-billion-euro financial group run by veteran CEO Alberto Nagel, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy London-based Arma Partners, an advisory boutique that specializes in technology deals. The acquisition’s financial details have not been disclosed. But it easily ranks as Mediobanca’s biggest buy in the segment. The bank’s latest advisory deal of notice, the acquisition of the French boutique formerly known as Messier Maris & Associes in 2019, was meant to boost Mediobanca’s aggregate fees by 8%, the buyer said at the time. With revenue in excess of $100 million, or about 90 million euros, Arma should add more than 10% to Mediobanca’s annual net fees and commission of 850 million euros. The French boutique’s contribution, although a record, stood at 63 million euros in the financial year that ended in June 2022.

Buying Arma allows Mediobanca to gain expertise in growing areas like cloud services, software and cybersecurity, which are outside the Italian bank’s core strengths. Yet bulking up in advisory can be tricky as dealmakers often walk. Star banker Erik Maris left Mediobanca a year after Nagel clinched the purchase of a 66% stake in the boutique. Moreover, Mediobanca’s relatively small size makes it difficult to compete with global M&A behemoths outside its traditional turf of mid-sized Italian companies. Still, bringing in expertise just as the hype around artificial intelligence grows could be a smart move. (By Lisa Jucca)

