Mediobanca stake-building may have Generali chaser

The Mediobanca logo is pictured in Milan, Italy, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) is in tycoon crosshairs again. Construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone holds a potential 5% stake in Italy’s best-known bank, regulatory filings revealed on Tuesday. Fellow entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio has surprised markets by acquiring a near-20% position. Together the duo, who are also large investors in $31 billion insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), could control about a quarter of the Milanese bank.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel has delivered better returns than Italian bank rivals. Yet the tycoons’ investment also gives them power over Generali, in which Mediobanca has a 13% stake. The bank has traditionally picked the insurer’s board, which is up for renewal next year. Generali boss Philippe Donnet has delivered stable profits and built a strong balance sheet. But if Caltagirone and Del Vecchio think it’s time for a new direction, they may now have more scope to try to make that happen. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Next benefits from death of the high street read more

Gaming fail leaves Ubisoft stuck on takeover shelf read more

Bridgepoint IPO shows rare private equity largesse read more

HKEX hoists welcome typhoon signal read more

BBQGuys go easy on the hot sauce read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic