Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Medline’s money machine

2 minute read

Devices on a wall inside of a doctor's office in New York, March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Private equity firms dangle big payouts to those who invest. Sometimes those who ride their coattails do even better. Take the Mills clan that founded Medline Industries. Blackstone (BX.N), Carlyle (CG.O) and Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy a majority stake in the medical kit maker on Saturday read more . The $34 billion deal’s outline suggests the family could get a big windfall, without giving up their empire.

The various clan members own equity in Medline worth $30 billion. In the proposed transaction they’ll refinance a bit less than half of that with debt, and sell three-quarters of what’s left to the buyout firms. While the precise terms aren’t public, these rough numbers would appear to leave the dynasty on course to extract more than $25 billion in cash.

Medline’s founders were well placed to get a sweet deal because other buyout firms were also circling. They’ll retain significant influence through their stake and through the company’s top managers being family members. In short, it looks like they’ve managed to have their cake and eat it – something more often true of buyout firms themselves. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amazon founder goes into space read more

HSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided read more

Shared offices’ delayed revival is bad for WeWork read more

China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula read more

WH Group gives back the bacon read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:14 PM UTCAlzheimer’s drug feeds U.S. healthcare cost spiral

A problem with America’s way of delivering healthcare is that it asks patients to put a price on hope. In part because the sick, or their insurers, are free to overpay for procedures and drugs that may not be useful or necessary, the country shells out more than most developed nations, without always getting better results. Biogen’s (BIIB.O) new Alzheimer’s drug, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, is an example of the “do whatever it takes” medical dilemma.

BreakingviewsMedline’s money machine
BreakingviewsAmazon founder goes into space
BreakingviewsWall Streeters outpace Europeans back to office
BreakingviewsAnglo spinoff points to darker future for coal