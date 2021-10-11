Meituan antitrust fine is taste of what’s to come

A sign of Meituan delivery service is seen on a delivery box on a scooter, in Beijing's Central Business District, China July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Meituan (3690.HK) has comfortably digested a crackdown serving from Beijing. The $200 billion food delivery company’s shares rallied as much as 8% on Monday following an antitrust fine read more from the country's market watchdog. At just 3% of domestic 2020 sales, the $528 million financial penalty falls well short of the maximum 10% permitted and is less severe than Alibaba's (9988.HK), .

There may be a bitter aftertaste, though. Because of boss Wang Xing's investments in groceries read more and ride-hailing, the company is forecast to generate an operating loss of $3 billion this year, per analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Fitch Ratings downgraded Meituan's credit last month and warned it could be demoted to junk status.

The next regulatory course also could be less palatable. Recent guidelines read more on offering gig economy workers more labour protections have been vague, but probably will result in lower profitability in businesses whose margins are already thin. What’s simmering will be harder for investors to swallow. (By Robyn Mak)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin