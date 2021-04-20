Meituan (3690.HK) is ready to fight. China's $220 billion food delivery app has raised $10 billion to take on larger Alibaba (9988.HK). Investors are sceptical of boss Wang Xing's money-losing bets; shares are down 36% since mid-February. Replenishing the war chest eases financial stress but raises pressure to deliver quick results.

The massive capital raise, more than twice the size of Meituan's initial public offering three years ago, has multiple parts. The company sold $6.6 billion worth of shares at a small discount to Monday's closing price. Tencent (0700.HK), its largest shareholder, kicked in an additional $400 million in a separate private placement. The company has also tapped a fad for zero-coupon convertible bonds favoured by hot Chinese technology outfits like Pinduoduo (PDD.O) and handset maker Xiaomi (1810.HK). Proceeds will go towards technology upgrades, including autonomous vehicles and drones.

The competition over online groceries has become China’s latest e-commerce battleground. Wang has set his sights on so-called community group-buying, a local twist on the Groupon model. In China, e-commerce companies are recruiting neighbourhood leaders to organise bulk purchases of fresh produce and more, and handle the last mile of delivery. It's become wildly popular, especially among older consumers in rural areas. Sales are forecast to rocket to $215 billion by 2025, up from $12 billion last year, according to Bernstein analysts. Wang sees it as a rare opportunity to quickly add 300 or 400 million new users.

Victory requires firepower. Meituan has deployed generous commissions and subsidies to woo group leaders and users from rivals. It is also plowing funds into warehouses and delivery networks. The result has been heavy losses. Outside of the company’s core food delivery and travel businesses, operating losses from Meituan's new initiatives jumped 60% to $1.7 billion last year, thanks mostly to the group-buying push. Meituan reversed back into the red in the quarter ending in December, and analysts polled by Refinitiv expect it to log a full-year net loss of $1.3 billion in 2021.

Investors have already erased some $125 billion in market capitalisation since February. Shares rose slightly on the news of the new funds. Now the pressure is on Wang to prove his doubters wrong.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese food delivery company Meituan on April 19 said it has raised $10 billion through a share and convertible bond sale.

- The company sold 187 million shares at HK$273.80 each, a 5.3% discount to the closing price on April 19. Meituan raised an additional $400 million from existing shareholder Tencent in a private placement at the same price per share.

- The company also raised $2.98 billion in a two-tranche zero-coupon convertible bond.

- The cash will be used to help fund the research and development of autonomous vehicle and drone delivery services, according to the statement.

