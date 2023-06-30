HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's artificial intelligence frenzy has generated some eyebrow-raising deals; a purchase by Meituan (3690.HK) is the latest example. The company on Thursday said it is buying AI firm Light Year from Meituan co-founder and former director Wang Huiwen, who only resigned from the $100 billion food delivery outfit days ago due to health reasons.

Meituan describes Light Year as a leading AI innovator in China. Yet the startup was only founded in February and has no operating activities; in April, it acquired a money-losing large language model specialist. Just last month, Light Year raised $230 million at a whopping $1 billon valuation, local media reported. Its backers include Meituan CEO Wang Xin and Sequoia Capital China's HongShan fund, which is controlled by a Meituan non-executive director.

Conflicts of interest aside, the financial details are also flashing red. Meituan is paying out roughly $234 million in cash and covering some $50 million-worth of Light Year's convertible bonds. Interestingly, Meituan's total outlay is roughly equal to the target's net cash position. For investors, understanding this AI deal is no small challenge. (By Robyn Mak)

