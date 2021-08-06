Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine

People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021.

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese food delivery giant is getting a bigger-than-expected fine. The country's powerful antitrust watchdog plans to dock roughly $1 billion from Meituan (3690.HK) for forcing merchants to sell exclusively on its platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. That would come to about 6% of 2020 revenue, higher than the 4% that peer Alibaba (9988.HK) had to pay, suggesting Beijing may be even angrier at Chief Executive Wang Xing than Alibaba founder Jack Ma, after Wang posted a poem read more from the Qing Dynasty era hinting at frustrations with the government.

Meituan's market value has halved since a February peak to $168 billion. Analysts at China Merchants Securities expected Meituan, also under pressure to hike pay for delivery drivers and provide better labour protections, would fall back into the red this year, logging an adjusted net loss of around $2 billion. And that was before the fine. As bad as this is, the worst may be yet to come.(by Yawen Chen)

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam