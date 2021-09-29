Merger market could be headed for the big “meh”

U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corporate chieftains are feeling the post-summer blues. Even though 2021 is still on pace to produce a record dollar value of mergers and acquisitions, the pace has slowed in recent weeks. Given the laundry list of distractions, it would be no surprise if company bosses start to focus on less racy activities.

Just 124 deals over $500 million have been announced globally since the beginning of September, according to Refinitiv data. That’s more than the same period last year, but it’s almost one-fifth less than the number of deals in August. Often the end of summer creates the opposite effect – last September almost 30% more deals were announced than in the previous month.

There are reasons for animal spirits to lose their oomph. Confidence among chief executives fell in August to pre-vaccine levels, according to data from a poll of 316 CEOs from Chief Executive magazine. It was a significant reversal from the prior month. Among the potential time-sucks are supply chain issues. Last week sportswear maker Nike (NKE.N) cut its May 2022 fiscal year-end sales forecast because of soaring freight costs. Other firms have done the same, including pile-it-high, sell-it-cheap U.S. retailers Dollar Tree (DLTR.O) and Dollar General (DG.N).

Workforce challenges are mounting at the same time: Some 55% of Americans expect to search for a new job in the next year, based on Bankrate’s employee survey in August, and more than 3% of private-sector employees are quitting their jobs per month, the highest figure on record, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Political uncertainty is a problem, too. In the United States, President Joe Biden wants to restrict consolidation in sectors from technology to transportation, and Lina Khan, new head of the Federal Trade Commission, is expected to crack down on big deals.

The biggest struggle may be that top ranks are worn out. When chief executives aren’t sure who is going to make their products or how they are going to get where they need to go, transformational ideas take a back seat.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Just over 2,200 deals globally have been announced since the beginning of September, according to data from Refinitiv analyzed by Breakingviews, less than half the number as the same quarter last year and a decline of 47% relative to August.

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez