Messi move reveals soccer’s weak financial defence

Soccer Football - Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi gestures to fans outside the stadium after the press conference REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lionel Messi’s transfer is a symptom of soccer’s dire financial straits. The 34-year-old Argentinian star on Tuesday signed for Paris Saint-Germain after failing to agree a new deal with Barcelona, where he had spent his entire career read more . The pair parted company after the impact of Covid-19, combined with poor results and failed signings, left the Spanish club in danger of breaching domestic financial rules.

For PSG, the two-year deal worth a reported 35 million euros a year represents a lower risk than previous landmark transfers. In 2017 the French club paid Barcelona 222 million euros for Neymar da Silva Santos Junior. A year later Juventus (JUVE.MI) spent 100 million euros to lure Messi’s arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was then 33, from Real Madrid. Still, despite the backing of its Qatari owners, PSG does not have endless resources: its revenue fell 15% to 541 million euros in the 2019/2020 season, according to Deloitte. It will have to sell a lot of Messi-branded shirts to recoup its investment. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Vestas finds shelter from cost storm read more

U.S. TV viewers disqualify the Olympics read more

Abrdn runs fast to stand still read more

U.S. gamblers boost Entain’s hand in M&A poker read more

Inflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic