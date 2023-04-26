













NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Meta Platforms (META.O) is a full generation younger than its Big Tech peers, and it’s looking pretty fresh, too. A recent slowdown in advertising caused the company to shrink after years of double-digit annual growth. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg promised to cut 21,000 jobs, and his efforts are starting to pay off. But look to the future, and Meta’s older competitors may be a step ahead.

The company's first-quarter profit announced on Wednesday beat analysts’ expectations, sending shares of the $530 billion company up 12% in after-market trading. A 3% year-over-year boost in revenue, the first such increase the company has had in a while, was a pleasant surprise. Its operating margin dropped from last year as an increase in costs outpaced the rise in sales. But the market was expecting margins lower than the 25% the company reported. Daily and monthly active users continue to inch up, too.

That’s a good sign that Meta is weathering what could become a difficult advertising environment – and nearly all of the money the company makes comes from that business. The trouble is that there are cracks in its core. In order to grow ads 26%, the company had to slice the average price per ad by 17%. That suggests Facebook can’t command as much of a premium for eyeballs as it previously could. It also still plans to spend as much as $33 billion in capital expenditures, including on its ambitious metaverse project, which Zuckerberg said the company is still committed to.

Meta is also keen on bolstering artificial intelligence capabilities, commandeering the buzzword that tech peers Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) invoked in their earnings a day earlier. That’s despite losing $13 billion last year through its Reality Labs division, which holds the metaverse. Zuckerberg said he expects those losses to increase this year.

Meta has had a history with AI, and its troves of data through Facebook and Instagram might give it a slight advantage in iterating its model. AI-based recommendations have already increased the amount of time users spent on Facebook and Instagram and boosted ad sales, according to Zuckerberg.

Still, his attention – and cash – is divided between two new endeavors in a way that his competitors’ are not. Though he is applying AI to the metaverse, the latter project may amount to nothing. In the meantime, both projects are expensive just as the company needs to get religious about costs. Zuckerberg may like his virtual world. But the sooner he returns to the real one, the better.

Follow @AnitaRamaswamy on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own. Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Meta Platforms said on April 26 that revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $28.6 billion, a 3% increase from the same period one year ago. Operating expenses jumped 10% from the same period last year, giving the company a 25% operating margin for the quarter. That’s six percentage points lower than the same quarter in 2022, but it beat Wall Street analyst expectations of 23.5%, according to data from Refinitiv.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.