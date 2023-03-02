













LONDON, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - M&G (MNG.L) would be a tricky hop for Macquarie (MQG.AX). The $48 billion Australian financial powerhouse may bid for the $6 billion UK insurer. A swoop would be well timed and the deal math just about works. But it would also require careful footwork.

Macquarie bidding for M&G, as Sky News reported, isn’t that far-fetched. The group has snapped up UK assets before, including utilities companies like Thames Water and National Grid’s (NG.L) gas transmission assets, earning it the nickname “Vampire Kangaroo” in certain sections of the British press. Chief Executive Shemara Wikramanayake has said some of the bank’s A$12 billion ($8 billion) of excess capital could be used for M&A.

A deal now would also be well timed. M&G was spun out of Prudential (PRU.L) in 2019, and remains an odd beast: a legacy life insurance business, including an annuity unit in run-off, with a fund arm bolted on. Neither sit easily together, given different capital needs. Moreover, new CEO Andrea Rossi is barely at his desk and has not yet articulated a new strategy.

Buying the whole company would be bold. Macquarie doesn’t have a large insurance arm, which makes up more than half of M&G’s profit. The appeal is likely to be in the fund management group. Macquarie’s own asset management arm accounted for over 30% of net profit in the first half of its current financial year. M&G brings expertise in hot areas like private credit and leveraged finance.

Assume Macquarie, whether alone or with a partner, were to pay a 30% premium to the price before bid speculation rose in late February, valuing M&G at around 6 billion pounds ($7 billion). If it could then offload the insurance arm including debt for 4 billion pounds, the low end of UBS estimates, then it would have paid just 2 billion pounds for the funds unit, or around 10 times forecast post tax earnings. The sector average is around 13 times, as per Refinitiv data.

Such a deal wouldn’t be easy. Disentangling the two businesses would take time and cost money. The bigger problem is the risk of a bidding war. Here, too, Macquarie might have timing on its side. Rival Legal & General (LGEN.L) is looking for a new CEO, Aviva (AV.L) is slimming down, and Abrdn (ABDN.L) CEO Stephen Bird is turning his challenged business around. But quality credit businesses, like M&G’s, could easily draw a rival bidder, with greater ability to cut costs. Macquarie might then need to jump high, and carefully.

