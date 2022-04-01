The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) may be getting more than it bargained for in its $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O). Shares of the “Call of Duty” game publisher are trading more than 15% below the software giant’s cash offer of $95 per share - a bigger gap than is typical for such deals. That suggests investors foresee possible trouble ahead.

Activision was already in hot water when Microsoft boss Satya Nadella came knocking read more in January. The company recently settled allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. But there's more to come. The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating an Activision options trade made by media moguls David Geffen and Barry Diller days before Microsoft's acquisition was announced, according to the Wall Street Journal. And some U.S. senators want the merger investigated on anticompetitive grounds.

Microsoft's $2.3 trillion market value dwarfs the deal size. But it's bringing outsized scrutiny of a kind the Redmond, Washington giant has avoided in the past and may not relish now. (By Jennifer Saba)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chip supply chain bites own tail read more

RBC’s rich UK wealth swoop may not be the last read more

Kweichow Moutai serves up potent new shot read more

China state money puts wind in Ferretti IPO sails read more

Nielsen takes its reboot off air read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Beales and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.