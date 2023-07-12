LONDON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) antitrust battle hasn’t reached the endgame yet. On Tuesday the $2.5 trillion technology giant won a US court case against the Federal Trade Commission, removing one barrier to closing its $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O). Britain’s antitrust regulator also indicated it was open to new concessions, but the parties will have to renegotiate their deal and get it approved. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella needs more time.

Two developments on Tuesday increased the odds of Microsoft getting the deal down the line. First, a US judge concluded that the FTC failed to prove Microsoft’s acquisition of the “Call of Duty” game maker would result in a substantial reduction in competition that would harm consumers. Second, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it’s “ready to consider” proposals from Microsoft. That’s a rapid change of tone from May, when the watchdog concluded blocking the Microsoft-Activision deal is the “only effective and proportionate way forward." As a result, Activision’s share price jumped 11% on Tuesday, its narrowest spread to Microsoft’s $95-a-share offer since the deal was announced.

But this progress comes with certain – and important – caveats. The FTC could still appeal the ruling and continue with its challenge to block the deal. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the CMA said that, while the deal can be brought back to the table, this could result in starting a new investigation from scratch. Microsoft and Activision are working with the regulator, but will have to submit a new, restructured deal for UK regulators - and the rest of the world - to review.

Time is not on Nadella’s side. The companies’ merger agreement expires on July 18, a deadline they may not be able to meet. In that case, Microsoft will have to ask Activision for an extension, or pay a break fee of $3 billion if the transaction falls apart. Activision shareholders are keeping the stock at just 6% below Microsoft’s $95-a-share offer. That suggests they think something good is coming their way.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on July 12 said Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have indicated that they are considering restructuring the transactions that could trigger a fresh UK antitrust investigation.

“Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction might be modified, and the CMA is prepared to engage with them on this basis. These discussions remain at an early stage and the nature and timing of next steps will be determined in due course,” said the CMA. Before that happens, the CMA objection to the deal in April still stands. Financial Times reported on July 12 that a divestiture could be a possible solution.

A U.S. judge ruled on July 11 that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of video-game maker Activision Blizzard, dismissing antitrust enforcers' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.

The U.S. court in San Francisco separately gave the Federal Trade Commission until July 14 to appeal the judge's decision.

The FTC had originally asked the judge to stop the proposed deal, arguing it would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming console, exclusive access to Activision games including the best-selling "Call of Duty." The agency's concern was that the deal would potentially preclude the availability of those videogames on other platforms.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted that the company was "grateful" for the "quick and thorough" decision.

"Our merger will benefit consumers and workers. It will enable competition rather than allow entrenched market leaders to continue to dominate our rapidly growing industry,” Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO, said in a statement.

