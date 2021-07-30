Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Microsoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

3 minute read

Abhinav Sinha Chief Operating Officer, OYO speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oyo Hotels & Homes is making an impressive comeback. Microsoft (MSFT.O) is planning read more to invest in the Indian startup at a $9 billion valuation ahead of its planned initial public offering. The price tag would be on par with the SoftBank-backed (9984.T) group’s last big private marker before the pandemic disrupted its global operations and forced a reset .

Founder Ritesh Agarwal is tracing the footsteps of his peer, Airbnb’s (ABNB.O) Brian Chesky. Just like the way the U.S. company raised $2 billion in crisis financing, earlier this month Oyo sold a well-subscribed $660 million loan in the U.S. market.

Roughly matching an earlier valuation augurs well too. While the American initially marketed his company’s worth at up to $30 billion in a December 2020 listing - in line with its last private valuation in 2017 – he eventually increased read more that to $41 billion. Airbnb’s market capitalisation is now more than double that. Oyo might hope to eventually achieve a similar uplift.

Microsoft’s backing will be an endorsement. The bigger the investment, the more weight its implied valuation will carry. (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Supply chain woes trip solid U.S. economic growth read more

China IPO boom is becoming a game of two halves read more

Aussie pharmacies roll up for competing M&A doses read more

Citizens provides U.S. bank merger template read more

Covid boost offers GSK’s Walmsley Elliott relief read more

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:40 AM UTCMicrosoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

Oyo Hotels & Homes is making an impressive comeback. Microsoft (MSFT.O) is planning .

BreakingviewsChinese online broker concentrates power

China's answer to Zillow has decided to keep control concentrated after its legendary founder Zuo Hui's unexpected passing in May. Ke's (BEKE.N) top shareholder, a company controlled via a trust of the Zuo family, has transferred its class B shares, representing nearly 80% of voting rights, to an entity originally affiliated with him. That gets around a rule that such a transfer outside the family would automatically downgrade his weighted stake to ordinary shares. Long-serving Chief Executive Peng Yongdong and an executive director on the partnership will inherit Zuo’s votes.

BreakingviewsReview: Turning Beijing’s playbook against it
BreakingviewsRobinhood spoons up taste of own medicine
BreakingviewsIPO U-turn is probably Didi’s most sensible route