Microsoft micromanages tech jitters
NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Giant companies tend to be slow and reliable, and profit warnings are rare. So it’s unusual that Microsoft (MSFT.O) decided to alert investors on Thursday that revenue would fall about 1% short of guidance, and earnings per share 2%, because of a strong dollar. The $2 trillion technology giant, whose stock was off just 1.6%, has good reason to handhold investors.
Microsoft often exceeds guidance read more , and lately, tempering expectations has proved wise. Other firms like Amazon.com (AMZN.O) have unpleasantly surprised investors. The $1.2 trillion e-commerce giant’s stock is off by a quarter in the past year while Microsoft is up 7%.
A currency-caused slowdown doesn’t reflect any problems in operations. Still, Microsoft is richly valued relative to historic multiples, at about 9 times estimated revenue over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv. Five years ago, it was valued at 5 times.
Small changes to its earnings might alarm investors, especially with the Nasdaq Composite Index off 25% in the year-to-date. Future warnings more specifically about the business will be harder to shake off. For now, Microsoft’s micromanaging has softened the blow.(By Robert Cyran)
