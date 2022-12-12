













LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - LSEG (LSEG.L) has enlisted Microsoft (MSFT.O) to upgrade its data business. The software giant on Monday unveiled a 10-year alliance with the owner of the London Stock Exchange and bought 4% of the $52 billion company. It’s a way for LSEG boss David Schwimmer to boost revenue, though investors will have to wait to see the results.

The tie-up has three parts. First, LSEG will shift its data platform to Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, spending at least 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) over a decade. That’s part of a broader convergence between exchange operators and providers of virtual computing: Chicago-based CME (CME.O) last month signed a deal with Google’s cloud unit.

Potentially more significant is LSEG’s plan to offer data and analytical tools through Microsoft products, including the Teams messaging platform. That opens a new front in LSEG’s fight with rival Bloomberg, whose proprietary messaging service has long been a competitive advantage. It also allows LSEG to charge customers for data based on how much they consume. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s purchase of shares from a consortium including buyout giant Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), parent company of Breakingviews, eases a potential overhang on the stock. LSEG shares rose 3% on Monday morning.

LSEG does not expect to see any extra revenue until 2025, but will spend up to 300 million pounds over the next three years to develop the new products. The upgrade will take a while to download. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

