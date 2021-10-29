Microsoft swipes Apple’s crown

Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021.

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) surpassed Apple (AAPL.O) as the world’s most valuable listed company read more on Friday and is now worth $2.5 trillion. The software giant took the top spot after Apple’s shares fell 3.5% amid supply chain issues affecting sales of iPhones that could linger well into the holidays. The two have swapped places before – Microsoft edged past Apple in July 2019. With Satya Nadella’s firm firing on all cylinders, it may be time to rethink membership of the FAANG-gang.

Microsoft didn’t get a look-in when Facebook (FB.O), Apple, Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google were lumped together in an acronym to describe the highest-flying tech firms. But the Office stalwart can certainly keep pace with those members. It is expected to grow revenue for its next fiscal year 16% year-over-year to $195 billion, according to Refinitiv – faster than Netflix and Apple and on par with Alphabet.

In any case, FAANG is due for a do-over. On Thursday Mark Zuckerberg rechristened read more Facebook as Meta. Maybe it’s time for a new acronym – MMAANG? – or even better, no acronym at all. (By Jennifer Saba)

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam