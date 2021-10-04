Microsoft’s dealmaking prowess

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The upcoming initial public offering of GitLab, which values the coding firm at as much as $9 billion read more , is putting a shine on Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) 2018 $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub.

Both companies provide tools so developers can collaboratively change code and ensure everyone is working off the same page, sort of like Google Docs, but for zeros and ones of software. GitLab’s revenue for the first half of 2021 rose 69% compared with the same period last year. Assuming that growth rate continues, revenue should be approaching $300 million by the end of this year. That’s roughly the same top line that GitHub had when Microsoft bought it.

Microsoft doesn’t disclose specific financial figures, but users have more than doubled at the unit of the $2.2 trillion technology giant. Assume conservatively that same growth is reflected in its revenue, and GitHub is valued like GitLab at 30 times this year’s estimated sales, it could be worth about $21 billion, or almost 3 times what Microsoft paid. No wonder Microsoft has been an active purchaser under boss Satya Nadella . (By Robert Cyran)

