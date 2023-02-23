













LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors have a common understanding that coal is the dirtiest energy source. But when it comes to exit paths for the fossil fuel, miners do not see eye to eye. UK-listed Anglo American’s (AAL.L) earnings on Thursday showed EBITDA in the $50 billion group’s metallurgical coal division tripled to over $2.7 billion in 2022. That comes days after $22 billion Canadian mining peer Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) said it would spin off its equivalent division, integral to the production of steel, into a new $11.5 billion entity. With “met coal” constituting a fifth of Anglo’s overall EBITDA, investors may wonder whether boss Duncan Wanblad will follow Teck’s step.

Right now, Anglo and $161 billion rival BHP (BHP.AX) seem content to linger. That’s probably because even though met coal generates three times more carbon than thermal coal, used to generate electricity, it’s still expensive to produce steel at scale in a sustainable way without using a coal-guzzling blast furnace.

Anglo’s experiences hiving off its own thermal coal business, meanwhile, may not encourage Wanblad to repeat the trick. The 2021 listing of Thungela Resources (TGAJ.J) saw it miss out on a cash windfall when coal prices soared, but the new entity also made it clear it wouldn’t just rapidly wind down production. On environmental grounds that justifies $75 billion Glencore’s (GLEN.L) stance that a spinoff doesn’t help reduce emissions, which legitimises its own strategy to gradually wind them down itself. With green investors’ attention distracted by a global energy security crisis, mining bosses can arguably do what they want. (By Karen Kwok)

