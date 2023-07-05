NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Paramount Global’s (PARA.O) predicament is worthy of its successful “Mission: Impossible” franchise. The various parts of the entertainment conglomerate controlled by Shari Redstone are in theory worth far more than its $11 billion market capitalization suggests. Extracting the additional value, however, would be a formidable assignment for even the most highly skilled financial operatives.

Additional consolidation looms for the media industry, which has plowed billions of dollars into developing TV shows and films for competing online streaming services but struggled to make the money back. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) will be free to explore more acquisitions or a sale next year after it passes a two-year waiting period to retain the tax benefits of Discovery combining with the storied Batman to Looney Tunes empire that was owned by AT&T (T.N). Netflix (NFLX.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) will have important decisions to make, while Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Comcast (CMCSA.O) will probably reimagine their portfolios. Even video-game developers Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) and Electronic Arts (EA.O) might get involved, too.

Compared to those deep-pocketed giants, Paramount is small-time. The cutthroat competition and challenging economics make it more likely that Redstone, who is chairwoman, will have to merge, sell or carve up the empire built by her late father, Sumner.

In the meantime, she secured some blue-chip backing. Over the past year or so, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has bought and increased its stake in Paramount to about 15%. And BDT & MSD Partners, the advisory and investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker Byron Trott, injected $125 million into Redstone’s National Amusements, which owns cinema chains and controls 77% of Paramount’s voting shares. Without the funding, her closely held firm might have needed to pledge more of its Paramount stock against a loan.

In theory, at least, Redstone has working in her favor that Paramount’s parts are worth more than the whole. In addition, the company has a rich, albeit tormented, breakup history.

After its founding in 1912, Paramount embarked on a series of deals that would make it home to Hollywood luminaries including Rudolph Valentino, Mae West and the Marx Brothers, as well as the owner of one of the largest U.S. cinema chains. Trustbusters took issue with the combination, and a landmark 1948 Supreme Court case ultimately forced the company to cleave theaters from the studios.

Nearly two decades later, Paramount would run into serious financial trouble. Just as it does today, however, the company harbored valuable and underappreciated assets, such as real estate and a film library. Industrial conglomerate Gulf and Western bought the business, lumping it in with a sprawling manufacturing enterprise. By the 1980s, the mishmash model fell out of favor with investors and boss Martin Davis largely dismantled the auto-parts-to-zinc operation. It would eventually be rechristened under the Paramount brand to focus on the retained media holdings.

Around the same time, Sumner Redstone took control of Viacom, short for Video and Audio Communications, which had been spun off from national broadcaster CBS. It would develop some of cable’s biggest networks, including Nickelodeon and MTV. In 1994, Viacom bought Paramount for $10 billion and then orchestrated a $36 billion merger with CBS in 1999 to make it the second biggest media company just behind Time Warner. Seven years later, Redstone decided to split it to free the faster-growing cable business from the plodding but profitable broadcast division. It didn’t exactly turn out as planned.

Reunited under the same roof in 2019, the company reverted to the Paramount name with a focus on streaming. The business has accumulated net debt equal to more than 5 times its 2023 estimated EBITDA with estimates gathered by Refinitiv projecting it will not swing to being cash flow positive for another year. Given all those dynamics, it may be time to consider yet another breakup, one that might prove far harder to execute.

CBS is the most-watched U.S. broadcaster, its 15th consecutive season in the No. 1 slot. The so-called Tiffany Network also carries popular National Football League games, alongside its portfolio of local broadcast stations, national cable networks and a TV studio.

Paramount’s TV assets are expected to generate nearly $5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. The division’s closest peer, Fox (FOXA.O), trades at 7 times 2024 forecast profit, but it also offloaded entertainment cable networks that were weighing it down. Using a discounted multiple of 5 times for Paramount’s comparable business implies it would be worth about $24 billion.

The movie studio, behind “Top Gun: Maverick,” is highly coveted. Amazon paid $8.5 billion, or 37 times EBITDA, to buy MGM last year. On Paramount’s $200 million of estimated 2024 EBITDA, the film arm would be worth some $7 billion.

Streaming service Paramount+ is similar to Netflix, whose enterprise is worth 5 times next year’s estimated revenue. Paramount’s smaller and unprofitable rival at best would command half that multiple, but it’s safer to figure the operation would have no value if separated from the studios. Book publisher Simon & Schuster is on the block again after the U.S. government blocked a sale to larger competitor Penguin Random House. It’s reasonable to assume another buyer will pay a similar $2 billion for it.

Put it altogether, and it imputes the Paramount enterprise is worth around $33 billion. Back out some $13.5 billion of net debt and its market value would be $20 billion, a more than 80% premium to where it trades today.

One of the stickiest problems would be unlocking television’s full value. Broadcast TV is a steadily declining business. It has limited appeal to digital native companies such as Amazon, while Walt Disney and Comcast are hamstrung by regulation because they already own competing national networks. Overseas suitors for public airwaves also would face close government scrutiny.

Despite Paramount and its predecessor companies having sliced and diced themselves multiple times over the past century, Redstone may be forced to sell it whole at a less desirable price tag. If nothing else, investors have indicated that they think they’re watching another installment of “Mission: Impossible.”

