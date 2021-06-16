Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mizuho executives take pointless pay cuts

Koji Fujiwara, President and CEO of Mizuho Bank, core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, attends an interview with Reuters at the bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. Picture taken April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan’s third-largest financial institution by assets has been plagued by technology problems for a decade, but its chief executives are refusing to take responsibility. After a series of embarrassing incidents this year, including one which froze nearly all of its automated teller machines, the Nikkei business daily reported Mizuho Bank CEO Koji Fujiwara would go, while Tatsufumi Sakai, boss of parent Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), would take a pay reduction. A single departure wouldn’t resolve such a stubborn problem, but it would at least signal a start .

Now it appears Fujiwara will stay on and take a 50% pay cut for a paltry four months read more , while Sakai will be similarly docked for six. Three IT & Systems Group leaders have been reassigned – not fired.

An internal investigation blamed corporate culture for the flounders. That was precisely the financial watchdog’s conclusion 10 years ago. In theory, cultural problems mean everyone is responsible. In reality, nobody is. In Japan, investors rarely lose money betting against change. (By Pete Sweeney)

