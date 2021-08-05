Moderna thinks about growing up

Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease vaccine before administering them to staffers of supermarket group Aeon in Chiba, Japan June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stephane Bancel, boss of $168 billion vaccine producer Moderna (MRNA.O), has a problem, but it’s a good one. His company’s shares are up 20-fold since the end of 2019, it has joined the S&P 500 Index read more , and second-quarter sales of $4.4 billion came from almost nothing a year earlier on the back of Moderna’s messenger RNA jab against Covid-19.

The company has vaccine orders for 2022 and 2023, and variants and booster injections could extend that revenue for longer than most people hope. Still, the challenge is to avoid Moderna shrinking as pandemic demand subsides. In Thursday’s earnings call, Bancel talked about a product pipeline that includes a flu jab and mRNA-based therapeutics for a range of diseases.

Moderna – with a $12 billion cash pile that’s rapidly growing – also said it may license other treatments or acquire businesses. Bancel is starting to fill the potential future gap, but Covid-19 vaccine demand will be hard to replicate. That may explain the company’s modest new $1 billion share buyback program. Ramping it up in the future could help keep investors sweet. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beiersdorf recovery could gain from a sticky end read more

Bayer is still struggling with Monsanto weeds read more

Japanese car revival puts cash hoards in focus read more

GM finds inflation takes more than it gives read more

New York Times beats Trump slump read more

Editing by Robert Cyran and Amanda Gomez