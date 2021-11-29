Moderna’s $40 bln shot gain
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors have assumed the worst read more about a Covid-19 variant, and that’s good for Moderna’s (MRNA.O) share price. Since Nov. 24, the vaccine maker has added $40 billion to its market capitalization, more than a third. That’s pricing in over 3 billion additional shots, which is rosy.
The World Health Organization says evidence suggests higher rates of reinfection among those who have already contracted the virus. It implies waning vaccine efficacy, and more need for boosters. However, while there might be more jabs, in the long-run, a few read more doses should suffice.
That’s roughly the status quo, yet investors are assuming far more shots in the future. Moderna has sold vaccines at roughly $22 apiece this year, and its net margin next year is estimated to be about 54% according to Refinitiv estimates. At a profit of nearly $12 per shot, investors are assuming 3 billion additional shots sold based on its market gain.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Moderna also has competition. Pfizer (PFE.N) tacked on $12 billion, implying it and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) will sell billions of shots too. The new variant suggests building immunity will take some tweaking. That doesn’t mean investors are Teflon. (By Robert Cyran)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth read more
Meituan serves cold warning on Chinese consumers read more
Software AG can log onto buyout boom read more
India’s cryptocurrency reckoning is overdue read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.