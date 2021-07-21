Breakingviews
Moderna’s S&P 500 inclusion has drawbacks
NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna (MRNA.O) has turned an experimental technology into a wildly successful vaccine. It has now entered the stock market’s big league by joining the S&P 500 Index on Wednesday. Frantic trading followed the announcement, with turnover topping $34 billion yesterday read more , and the stock leapt by nearly a fifth, to bring the gain for the past 12 months to 400%. Yet inclusion means both benefits and problems.
Joining the index forces passive tracker funds to buy. It also brings more attention and credit ratings half a notch higher, a study shows. But belonging to the establishment can also sap qualities that make a firm like Moderna successful. Having shareholders that are more disengaged might increase the potential for poor governance. Worse, the company will start comparing itself to other big firms. As a result, executive pay usually rises. And firms typically invest less and buy back more stock after inclusion. Moderna can’t rest on its laurels. It needs new drugs as the pandemic fades read more . Otherwise, it risks dropping back into the minor leagues. (By Robert Cyran)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Volvo Cars revs up IPO with China pit stop read more
Mediobanca stake-building may have Generali chaser read more
Next benefits from death of the high street read more
Gaming fail leaves Ubisoft stuck on takeover shelf read more
Bridgepoint IPO shows rare private equity largesse read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.