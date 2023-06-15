













MILAN, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Golden Goose may be close to laying another precious egg. Skirting a pandemic and war in Europe, the Italian maker of $500-apiece Super-Star sneakers - acquired in 2020 by Permira - has doubled sales to 500 million euros in just three years. This while delivering a chunky EBITDA margin of 30% of turnover, two people familiar with the company told Reuters Breakingviews. Such figures are close to where 18 billion euro down jackets king Moncler (MONC.MI) stood the year before its 2013 Milan listing. Remo Ruffini’s brand could provide an inspiration for Golden Goose’s next step, or a solution.

Golden Goose’s rapid growth makes it a good time for Permira to consider an exit, as reported by Bloomberg. Assume CEO Silvio Campara can grow revenue by 24% this year, in line with the average since 2019, and keep the same profit margin, delivering EBITDA of just over 190 million euros. On the same 14 times forward multiple as Moncler, Golden Goose would be worth 2.7 billion euros. Permira would roughly treble its invested capital, according to a Breakingviews calculation that assumes it used debt to finance 35% of the 1.3 billion euro acquisition, and channelled some 30% of EBITDA each year to repay borrowing.

Reuters Graphics

Flipping Golden Goose, which was also owned by Carlyle (CG.O), to yet another a private equity firm may be a stretch. At nearly 3 billion euros, the Italian fashion house could be too large for many buyout shops. A listing would overcome the size issue, and allow Permira to benefit from any further upside by retaining a stake. But an IPO would require offering a discount, and leave Permira subject to volatile markets.

A sale to a larger industry player might be easier. French heavyweight Kering (PRTP.PA) and rival LVMH (LVMH.PA) are large enough to take on the Italian brand. But the first is busy trying to revive its flagship Gucci brand and the second may consider the target too small to lift its 14 billion euro bottom line.

That leaves Moncler itself as a potential suitor. Golden Goose’s shoes would complement its fellow Italian brand’s raincoats and windbreakers. Unlike down jackets, sneakers can be worn in all seasons and appeal to younger customers, offering greater revenue stability. Moncler is also cash-rich: it’s projected to report net cash above 600 million euros this year and more than double that amount by 2025, Refinitiv data show. By purchasing casualwear brand Stone Island for 1.2 billion euros in 2020, Ruffini has shown he is keen to broaden Moncler’s empire. Golden Goose’s next golden egg may land not far from home.

Follow @LJucca on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own. Refiles to fix punctuation throughout story, typo in context news.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Buyout fund Permira is exploring options for Golden Goose, Bloomberg reported on June 8 citing people close to the matter. These include a potential sale at more than 2.5 billion euros or an initial public offering, the Bloomberg report added.

Permira said in June 2020 it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Golden Goose, a transaction originally announced in February 2020.

Editing by Neil Unmack and Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.