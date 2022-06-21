The Mondelez International logo and a stock graph are seen in this illustration picture taken July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cadbury owner Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) is moving towards its health goals – slowly. The $81 billion treats maker is buying energy-bar firm Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion. The valuation is 3.6 times Clif’s annual revenue, a slight premium on Mondelez’s 3.3 times, according to Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put wants to make his portfolio of biscuits and chocolates healthier via dealmaking and reducing the size of junk food portions. Wholesome food is at lower risk of regulatory blowback and is enjoying faster growth: Euromonitor reckons sales of protein and energy bars are expanding 9% a year.

But even with Clif, Mondelez’s snack-bar business will only have sales of just over $1 billion, around 3% of its total revenue. In 2021, biscuits accounted for half of sales, chocolates like Toblerone a third, and gum and candy 10%. Van de Put’s health goals remain a long way off. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

M&A winter hits a rare inflation-proof hotspot read more

Markets bring Italy’s hydrogen IPO back to earth read more

Revlon reminds sellers of the bad times read more

BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia read more

Bank WhatsApp crackdown is dilemma for dealmakers read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.