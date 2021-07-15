Morgan Stanley has its fingers in the best pies

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If the driving force behind last year’s bumper Wall Street profits was fear, this year’s theme is greed. Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which reported $14.8 billion of second-quarter revenue on Thursday, might be the best placed to benefit. While chief rival Goldman Sachs (GS.N) made more money from deals and trading income, Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman’s twin bets on wealth and investment look more durable and explain the widening gap between the firms’ valuations.

Markets aren’t as volatile as they were a year ago when Covid-19 anxiety was at its peak, but they are still pretty pumped up. So even though Morgan Stanley’s income from dealing in stocks and bonds fell around 20% year-on-year, it’s still around 40% higher than two years ago. Trading equities was more lucrative than fixed income in the second quarter, which helped Gorman and held back Goldman boss David Solomon. Still, Solomon’s firm raked in more money overall from this business: $4.9 billion to Morgan Stanley’s $4.5 billion.

Then there are deals. Corporate chieftains are once again coveting their neighbors’ assets, which helped Morgan Stanley’s advisory fees revenue rise 44% year-on-year, roughly similar to the pack. Again, though, Goldman did better, with double the revenue, and double the growth. Moreover, advising on deals makes up 8% of Solomon’s total top line, twice the share of Gorman’s.

Still, the Morgan Stanley boss has the edge on one front. While Wall Street has made a mint out of the pandemic, he essentially behaved as if there wasn’t one. Gorman spent a combined $20 billion on brokerage E*Trade and asset manager Eaton Vance, while Goldman was wrapped up in settling its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal, and rivals like JPMorgan (JPM.N) – which also made a bid for Eaton Vance – were fretting about consumer creditworthiness. Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business now oversees $4.5 trillion of assets for its clients. Goldman’s consumer and wealth business has $672 billion.

That difference is likely to define their relative fortunes from here on. Morgan Stanley is doing what Goldman wants to: Getting more of its income from less-volatile activities. After 18 months of uncertainty, that’s what investors prize. At a valuation of 1.7 times its forward book value, according to Refinitiv, Morgan Stanley is worth roughly one-quarter more per dollar of net assets than Goldman. For most of the past decade, the opposite was true. Long-term greedy, a phrase once associated with Solomon’s firm, now fits his rival better.

