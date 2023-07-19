MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Wall Street stalwart and Japan’s biggest bank by market value on Tuesday unveiled the second act of a 15-year alliance that has established itself as the envy of its peers. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and the $94 billion Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (8306.T) are tapping deeper into a good thing at the right time.

At the height of the 2008 financial crisis, MUFG took what is now a 22% stake worth roughly $34 billion in the bank currently run by James Gorman; the two subsequently set up a strategic alliance. It paid off handsomely; in the 12 months to the end of March 2022, the relationship accounted for 37% of the Japanese bank’s net income.

Besides MUFG pocketing billions of dollars of dividends, the arrangement allows it to connect clients with investment bankers worldwide and lend into mega-deals without the torture and expense of fighting the U.S. bulge-bracket players. Indeed, the two banks’ joint ventures have for the most part over the past eight years ranked in the top three for advisers on completed mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese firms, per Dealogic.

No surprise others are trying to emulate the tie-up: Jun Ohta, CEO of $62 billion Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T), in April announced plans to triple to 15% the stake his bank took in Morgan Stanley’s smaller rival Jefferies Financial (JEF.N) two years earlier; the new-ish partners also intend to work on more deals together. The source of inspiration, though, isn’t standing still.

As well as collaborating on foreign exchange trading, Morgan Stanley and MUFG will now integrate the institutional Japan equities business by consolidating research and institutional sales into Morgan Stanley’s joint venture entity. Combined, the net operating revenue of the joint ventures is 78% of what Nomura’s (8604.T) securities business achieves; the pair aim to supplant it as the top domestic securities firm.

Clients will get broader coverage at a time of heightened interest in Japan; the TOPIX is up 20% this year and trading near a multi-decade high. Some of the drivers are profound. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is asking companies whose shares trade below book value to disclose plans to enhance their market worth, spurring hopes of share buybacks. And the welcome return of inflation could prompt Japanese companies to invest more and pay higher wages, which would in turn prop up consumer spending. It’s a bright backdrop for Morgan Stanley and MUFG’s partnership.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial on July 18 announced plans to deepen their 15-year alliance, including in foreign exchange trading and in Japanese research and equities businesses for institutional clients.

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.