Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stocks
HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s flagging economy is causing people to drown their sorrows. That’s fine by Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS), the country’s largest maker of baijiu, the national firewater. The $332 billion distiller reported a 24% net profit jump in the first quarter as sales touched 33 billion yuan ($5 billion). It’s an historical record, per Refinitiv data, accompanied by solid progress on its initiative to boost margins by cutting out middlemen. Direct sales contributed a third of revenue, twice as much as a year earlier.
Already trading at more than 30 times expected earnings for the coming year, it’s an expensive stock compared to peers. And if China’s draconian lockdowns persist, it’ll be harder for thirsty customers to buy its products. Moutai has lost 15% of its market value over the last 12 months, even as it outperformed benchmarks. Chinese indexes are some of the worst-performing in the world outside Russia. With a mouth-watering profit margin over 50% and an amusing Twitter presence, the largest listed company inside the country will be a preferred trader tipple. (By Pete Sweeney)
