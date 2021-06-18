Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

MRNA scramble

2 minute read

A laboratory operator is pictured in Liege, Belgium, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic transformed a promising technology, mRNA vaccines read more , into commercial products, and has created nearly insatiable demand for producers of the materials needed to make this and related advanced medicines. Danaher’s (DHR.N) purchase of Moderna (MRNA.O) supplier Aldevron from private equity firm EQT (EQTAB.ST) for $9.6 billion shows just how valuable this area of pharmaceuticals has become.

Danaher paid about three times what EQT paid in 2019. At around 39 times 2022 EBITDA based on estimates from Jefferies, it’s about twice Danaher’s multiple.

Still, it may not be unreasonable. Aldevron founder Michael Chambers estimated last year that 1 billion mRNA vaccines would require about half of the world’s plasmid DNA manufacturing capacity. Catalent (CTLT.N), Charles River Laboratories (CRL.N) and others have bought plasmid DNA makers. Plus Aldevron may benefit more from other technologies like gene therapies which may have higher margins and fewer competitors.

Danaher has added to the mRNA scramble, but at least it didn’t miss out. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Geopolitics dents the internet read more

Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none read more

Acciona IPO wilts under green energy discount read more

Brazil’s JBS takes meaty punt on “Global Britain” read more

Beijing’s jab rate shames Hong Kong read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 1:59 PM UTCAirport security fast-tracker jumps the IPO line

Travel was crushed in 2020. But Clear Secure, the company that uses biometric technology to validate identity and help people to skip the airport security queue, did just fine. Now the New York-based firm run by founder Caryn Seidman-Becker wants to raise $100 million from public investors. It could fly with a roughly $2 billion valuation.

BreakingviewsReview: Pandemic saga suffers from tunnel vision
BreakingviewsLousy HSBC France sale is better than none
BreakingviewsMRNA scramble
BreakingviewsGeopolitics dents the internet