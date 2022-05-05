Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “World’s richest man with extraordinary track record looking for investment partners for latest venture”, sounds like a slam dunk pitch. Elon Musk’s coinvestor roster, which has pledged over $7 billion for his $44 billion Twitter (TWTR.N) buyout, though, underwhelms in many ways. Sure, some technology heavyweights are putting in substantial amounts. But Musk still is on the hook for over half the purchase price, and the multiple checks from small investors indicate some skepticism about his latest idea.

The coinvestors are a varied bunch, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia has agreed to roll 35 million Twitter shares into equity after the buyout. Some large investors have long-standing ties to Musk through earlier Silicon Valley ventures. Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle (ORCL.N), owns over 1% of Tesla (TSLA.O) and is a board member, and he’s investing $1 billion. Sequoia Capital Fund, run by Roelof Botha who worked with Musk at PayPal (PYPL.O), is putting in $800 million. There’s also big investors known for tech investing like Fidelity Management, and some that aren’t, like Brookfield.

Musk now will only borrow $6.25 billion from banks against Tesla stock, rather than the previously agreed $12.5 billion. The trouble is, even after that, the additional funding from banks, plus the $7 billion injection, that he’s still on the hook for over $18 billion himself. Though he’s sold almost $9 billion in Tesla stock recently, there’s a hole. And piddling commitments from the likes of Key Wealth Advisors suggests he might have been scraping the barrel to drum up what he already has.

The lack of a deeper roster suggests that coinvestors are less sold read more on Musk’s concept to buy Twitter than the ability to get further into his inner circle. It also shows that if he wants to share both the risk and the responsibility of owning and running Twitter, that will only get more challenging from here.

- Elon Musk has secured a more than $7 billion equity commitment from 19 parties to back his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4.

- Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia has agreed to roll 35 million shares in the social network into the new company. Among other investors, Larry Ellison pledged $1 billion, Sequoia Capital Fund said it would invest $800 million and Dubai-based VyCapital committed $700 million.

- Musk has also reduced the amount he is borrowing against his Tesla stock in a margin loan from $12.5 billion to $6.25 billion.

