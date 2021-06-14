Breakingviews
Musk sets bitcoin a Herculean task
Tesla (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk said on Sunday that his electric-car maker will allow customers to transact with bitcoin again when creating new coins becomes more climate-friendly read more . Tesla’s on-off relationship is a big driver of the crypto-asset’s value : Musk’s latest remarks sent it back above $40,000. He has, though, set an improbably high bar.
So-called bitcoin miners use lashings of energy to generate a new coin every 10 minutes or so. Cambridge University pegs usage at an annualized 97 terawatt hours, roughly the electricity output of Virginia. Knowing how green it is, though, is impossible. One crypto report estimated renewable energy made up 39% of the mix last year; another, a year earlier, claimed bitcoin is already mostly green.
The problem is bitcoin’s energy hunger is inbuilt. The amount required to mine means nobody can seize control of the system, which is part of its appeal. For as long as bitcoin’s price justifies mining it, and Musk’s comments help make that so, owners of dirty fossil fuel have an incentive to keep burning. (By John Foley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
German eyewear IPO flaunts digital vision read more
Philips snafu may prompt valuation health check read more
Vet IPO shrugs off animal-free trend read more
Biden’s Big Corn battle read more
Paris insurance bust-up ends in humbling defeat read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.